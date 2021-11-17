UrduPoint.com

Consumer Court Orders To Seal Three Shops, Booked Shopkeepers For One Month

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Consumer court orders to seal three shops, booked shopkeepers for one month

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Consumer Court Abbottabad, on the public complaints, on Wednesday ordered to seal three shops and awarded one-month imprisonment to three shopkeepers over a charge of selling expired food items and overcharging at various areas of the city.

According to the details, Assistant Director Consumer Protection Abbottabad Syed Sajjad Ali Shah inspected shops at Mandian, Kutchery road and main Bazar and found some of the shopkeepers overcharging against the price list issued by the district administration and some were also found selling expired food items.

The AD Consumer Protection sent the report of overcharging and selling of expired items to the Consumer Court Abbottabad where the Judge ordered to seal three shops, awarded one-month imprisonment to the shopkeepers and also imposed Rs 30,000 fine to each of them.

During the last couple of weeks, many people have registered their complaints with the district administration that substandard and expired food items were being sold in the main Bazaar and Mandian area while many shopkeepers were also involved in overcharging.

The AD Consumer Protection while taking strict action on all issues had sent the report to the Consumer Court for prosecution.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Fine Road Price Sajjad Ali All Court

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Suic ..

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Suicide Attacks in Uganda

12 minutes ago
 H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha Assumes Office as O ..

H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha Assumes Office as OIC Secretary-General

14 minutes ago
 Central bank planning to raise interest rates: Mia ..

Central bank planning to raise interest rates: Mian Zahid Hussain

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler approves plans for new ICO endowment f ..

Ajman Ruler approves plans for new ICO endowment facility

40 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Wants Sanctions Relief to End Migrant C ..

Lukashenko Wants Sanctions Relief to End Migrant Crisis - Estonian Foreign Minis ..

30 minutes ago
 DG ISI pays farewell call on President Dr Arif Alv ..

DG ISI pays farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.