Consumer court orders to seal three shops, booked shopkeepers for one month

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Consumer Court Abbottabad, on the public complaints, on Wednesday ordered to seal three shops and awarded one-month imprisonment to three shopkeepers over a charge of selling expired food items and overcharging at various areas of the city.

According to the details, Assistant Director Consumer Protection Abbottabad Syed Sajjad Ali Shah inspected shops at Mandian, Kutchery road and main Bazar and found some of the shopkeepers overcharging against the price list issued by the district administration and some were also found selling expired food items.

The AD Consumer Protection sent the report of overcharging and selling of expired items to the Consumer Court Abbottabad where the Judge ordered to seal three shops, awarded one-month imprisonment to the shopkeepers and also imposed Rs 30,000 fine to each of them.

During the last couple of weeks, many people have registered their complaints with the district administration that substandard and expired food items were being sold in the main Bazaar and Mandian area while many shopkeepers were also involved in overcharging.

The AD Consumer Protection while taking strict action on all issues had sent the report to the Consumer Court for prosecution.