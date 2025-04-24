Open Menu

Consumer Protection Council Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM



SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A meeting of District Consumer Protection Council was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Umar Farooq on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, ADCG Umar Farooq said that the Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2005 guarantees the rights of consumers and must be implemented in its true spirit. He instructed all council members to organize awareness programs to educate the public about their consumer rights and to take strict legal action against violators.

During the meeting, Assistant Director (Legal) of the District Consumer Protection Council, Muhammad Afzal Saroya, gave a detailed briefing.

He stated that under the Act, it is mandatory for sellers to display price lists prominently, list ingredients and expiry dates on product packaging, and issue purchase receipts.

Violations of these regulations can result in penalties of up to Rs 50,000, which could be imposed by the Assistant Commissioner. The meeting concluded with a call to strengthen public outreach to ensure better protection of consumer interests in the district.

