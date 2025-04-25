Open Menu

Consumer Protection Council Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the District Consumer Protection Council was convened under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza.

The session was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, Qurat-ul-Ain, along with Zeenat Mazhar, the Assistant Director Legal and Secretary of the District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur. Representatives from the Police Department, Agriculture Department, and Metropolitan Corporation, as well as various non-governmental organizations, were also present. The Assistant Commissioners from Hasilpur, Yazman, Ahmedpur East, and Khairpur Tamewali participated via video link.

The Assistant Director Legal emphasized the council's ongoing efforts to raise consumer awareness, highlighting initiatives designed to educate individuals about their rights as buyers in schools, workplaces, and public venues.

She provided an overview of recent measures implemented to enhance the council's effectiveness. Additionally, she explained that Assistant Commissioners have the authority to address any violations under Section 23(4) of the Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2005.

In his address, ADC Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza praised the Consumer Act as a vital law that empowers the public to resolve their issues as consumers. He instructed all Assistant Commissioners to diligently address consumer grievances in accordance with the Punjab Consumer Protection Act and to act under Section 23(4). He also requested that a monthly report be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner/Chairperson of the District Consumer Protection Council, urging council members to actively promote consumer rights awareness within the community.

