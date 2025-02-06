Open Menu

Consumer Protection Council Meets

February 06, 2025

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Consumer Protection Council was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza to discuss organisation's performance and the measures taken for consumer awareness.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Director (Legal) Secretary of the District Consumer Protection Council, representatives from the Social Welfare Department, Police Department, Metropolitan Corporation, Health Department, Agriculture Department, Additional Commissioner Revenue, and non-governmental members.

Assistant Director (Legal) told the meeting participants that the council was providing awareness to the public regarding their rights at educational institutions, offices, and various public places.

Ghulam Murtaza said public awareness regarding the Punjab Consumer Protection online portal be raised and that consumers be provided with complete guidance and assistance in this regard.

