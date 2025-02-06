Consumer Protection Council Meets
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Consumer Protection Council was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza to discuss organisation's performance and the measures taken for consumer awareness.
The meeting was attended by the Assistant Director (Legal) Secretary of the District Consumer Protection Council, representatives from the Social Welfare Department, Police Department, Metropolitan Corporation, Health Department, Agriculture Department, Additional Commissioner Revenue, and non-governmental members.
Assistant Director (Legal) told the meeting participants that the council was providing awareness to the public regarding their rights at educational institutions, offices, and various public places.
Ghulam Murtaza said public awareness regarding the Punjab Consumer Protection online portal be raised and that consumers be provided with complete guidance and assistance in this regard.
Recent Stories
Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties
GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..
Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries
6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers
Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Consumer Protection Council meets6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Arts Council hosts event on Kashmir solidarity6 minutes ago
-
Dolphin official arrested16 minutes ago
-
Cultural Minister Shah announced cultral festival will be held for 2 days in Larkana.16 minutes ago
-
Federal secretary reviews cotton research, calls for innovation16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews initiatives under PULSE project16 minutes ago
-
Accused held for fake call on Helpline 1526 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges religious institutions to contribute to national peace, harmony26 minutes ago
-
Anti-beggary operation extended to city suburbs26 minutes ago
-
Fraudster arrested26 minutes ago
-
District Administration discusses Billion Tree Plus plantation drive36 minutes ago
-
ECP reinstates three more parliamentarians after submission of asset declarations56 minutes ago