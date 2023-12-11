Open Menu

Consumer Protection Council To Be Formed At District Level

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that a Consumer Protection Council will be formed at the district level to protect the rights of consumers

He said that such persons will be made members of the Council who have a positive record of social activities, adding that soon after scrutiny the notification of the members of the Consumer Council will be issued.

With the formation of the Council, the Consumer Protection Council will become fully active and awareness will be given to the citizens for the protection of consumer rights, while incentives will be given for the promotion of services and user-friendly businesses.

He said this while addressing the consultation meeting for the formation of Consumer Protection Council.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director Legal Rana Abdul Taif, Rana Nadeem, Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Hina Noreen and Malik Adnan Awan.

ADC Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar said that the Consumer Court under the supervision of the Industries Department is working actively at the district level to protect the rights of the consumers and now the Consumer Council will also be mobilized.

