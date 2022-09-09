UrduPoint.com

Consumer Protection Court Issues Arrest Warrant For SSP Javed Ali Baloch

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 09:30 PM

The Consumer Protection Court has issued an arrest warrant for SSP Jamshoro district Javed Ali Baloch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Consumer Protection Court has issued an arrest warrant for SSP Jamshoro district Javed Ali Baloch.

The Judge Muneer Ahmed Jagsi directed the Cantt police station to arrest the SSP and produce him before the court on September 15.

The order has been given in a case being heard at the 6th Labour Court in Hyderabad.

The arrest order was issued after the SSP's repeated absence from the hearings.

