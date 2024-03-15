- Home
Consumer Right Activist A On World Consumer Protection Day Call For Raising Awareness, Respect Their Needs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A Consumer Right Activist Friday on World Consumer Rights Day expressed deep concern over the violation of consumer rights and stressed public awarness on the fundamental rights of all consumers as providing services according to rules will make people's life comfortable.
Talking to ptv news channel Consumer Right Activist Nadeem Iqbal urged all traders and consumers to be aware of their rights, adding, consumers should now get awareness themselves so no one could cheat them as every consumer deserve quality products on reasonable prices.
He explained that consumer rights mean that every person who buys various products, goods, and services has the right to have information on the quality, purity, price, and standard of those products.
This day celebration was an opportunity to draw the attention of the people every year to the fundamental rights of all consumers, to respect their needs and to protect them.
He said that the major concerns of consumers in Pakistan are non availability of genuine goods and services and public and private sector have failed to address these problems.
There was lack of awareness among people about laws dealing with the protection of consumer rights, he added.
He said I will expect that all the concerned institutions will faithfully perform the duties assigned to them side by side implementing the law to protect the rights of the people of the country.
Every year, World Consumer Rights Day is observed with a theme that speaks to various issues that affect all consumers, he said.
"Fair and Responsible AI For Consumers" is the theme for World Consumer Rights Day in 2024, he mentioned.
Strict regulations along with the provision of penalties and punishments would act as a shield for the consumers against manipulative tactics, activist added.
