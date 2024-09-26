Consumers Advised To Approach DCPC
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Consumers have been advised to approach District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) in case they have any complaints against an outlet from where they had purchased any product.
According to a press release issued here, Assistant Director (Legal) DCPC Zeenat Mazhar has said that the DCPC had been playing remarkable role in provision of justice to consumers who had complaints against trader, outlets and companies.
She said that the consumers could file their application with DCPC or visit www.consumerservice.punjab.gov.pk if they had complaint regarding the product, which they purchased from a shop. “Consumers can also file their application through our official website,” she said.
She said that traders and shopkeepers should not give fake and sub-standard products. She said that consumers used to approach DCPC if they had complaints regarding the products.
Recent Stories
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO Lahore orders open-door policy to address complaints3 minutes ago
-
Landi Kotal police seize 4 kg heroin, 3kg ice drug3 minutes ago
-
Press freedom deteriorates in Kashmir after Modi abrogated Article 3703 minutes ago
-
HEC clarifies misleading news regarding exclusion of Urdu as compulsory subject3 minutes ago
-
Helmet compliance soars, over 80pc adhering to safety regulations3 minutes ago
-
Former Governor designated as senior advisor to KP CM4 minutes ago
-
Session held at Alhamra to pay tribute to Qurratulain Hyder23 minutes ago
-
Mentally retarded boy drowns23 minutes ago
-
MCCI declares results of office bearers for next two years23 minutes ago
-
Police recover drugs during crackdown24 minutes ago
-
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments25 minutes ago
-
Man killed, 4 others injured in road mishap33 minutes ago