Consumers advised to approach DCPC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Consumers have been advised to approach District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) in case they have any complaints against an outlet from where they had purchased any product.

According to a press release issued here, Assistant Director (Legal) DCPC Zeenat Mazhar has said that the DCPC had been playing remarkable role in provision of justice to consumers who had complaints against trader, outlets and companies.

She said that the consumers could file their application with DCPC or visit www.consumerservice.punjab.gov.pk if they had complaint regarding the product, which they purchased from a shop. “Consumers can also file their application through our official website,” she said.

She said that traders and shopkeepers should not give fake and sub-standard products. She said that consumers used to approach DCPC if they had complaints regarding the products.