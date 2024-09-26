Open Menu

Consumers Advised To Approach DCPC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Consumers advised to approach DCPC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Consumers have been advised to approach District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) in case they have any complaints against an outlet from where they had purchased any product.

According to a press release issued here, Assistant Director (Legal) DCPC Zeenat Mazhar has said that the DCPC had been playing remarkable role in provision of justice to consumers who had complaints against trader, outlets and companies.

She said that the consumers could file their application with DCPC or visit www.consumerservice.punjab.gov.pk if they had complaint regarding the product, which they purchased from a shop. “Consumers can also file their application through our official website,” she said.

She said that traders and shopkeepers should not give fake and sub-standard products. She said that consumers used to approach DCPC if they had complaints regarding the products.

Related Topics

Visit From

Recent Stories

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

13 minutes ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

25 minutes ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

2 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

2 hours ago
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan