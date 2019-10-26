Consumers awareness must to protect their rights: Minister

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo on Saturday said that although Sindh government has established consumer courts almost in all districts across the province.

He said that it was a need of the hour that consumers courts should be established, but due lack of awareness on the issue, the consumers are unable to protect their rights, according to a statement.

This he said as a chief guest, while distributing awards in 14th Consumer Choice Awards Ceremony held at a local hotel.

On the occasion Federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, CEO Consumer Choice Kokab Khawaja, Consulate Generals of Japan, Thailand, well known Industrialists and noteables of the city were also present.

Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo added, `Time has come that all stakeholders, working for the cause, should work on a same page to create awareness among consumers about their rights, especially media should play its positive role in this regard'.

He was of the opinion that in all modern and civilized societies, the consumer courts played a key role in getting the rights of the consumers.

Sindh government was fully committed to protect the rights of the consumers and was ready to cooperate with all stakeholdersworking for the cause of the consumers' rights', he concluded.