UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consumers Awareness Must To Protect Their Rights: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:04 PM

Consumers awareness must to protect their rights: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo on Saturday said that although Sindh government has established consumer courts almost in all districts across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo on Saturday said that although Sindh government has established consumer courts almost in all districts across the province.

He said that it was a need of the hour that consumers courts should be established, but due lack of awareness on the issue, the consumers are unable to protect their rights, according to a statement.

This he said as a chief guest, while distributing awards in 14th Consumer Choice Awards Ceremony held at a local hotel.

On the occasion Federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, CEO Consumer Choice Kokab Khawaja, Consulate Generals of Japan, Thailand, well known Industrialists and noteables of the city were also present.

Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo added, `Time has come that all stakeholders, working for the cause, should work on a same page to create awareness among consumers about their rights, especially media should play its positive role in this regard'.

He was of the opinion that in all modern and civilized societies, the consumer courts played a key role in getting the rights of the consumers.

Sindh government was fully committed to protect the rights of the consumers and was ready to cooperate with all stakeholdersworking for the cause of the consumers' rights', he concluded.

Related Topics

Sindh Thailand Khalid Maqbool Hotel Same Japan Commerce Media All Government

Recent Stories

Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago

India can't suppress Kashmiris' struggle for self- ..

2 minutes ago

Mian Aslam Iqbal visits Chinese consulate

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Opposition Announce Rally Regardless of ..

2 minutes ago

66 new cases of Dengue reported during last 24 hou ..

22 minutes ago

KP natural resources could be utilized with help o ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.