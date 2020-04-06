Consumers can pay electricity bills in three installments: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has said that the domestic consumers utilizing up to 300 units having single phase meter could pay their electricity bills in three equal installment adding that no surcharge would be charged from them

The Spokesman told that the decision was taken on the directives of government and ministry of Power Division. "Three installments of all such bills were made for the convenience of the valued consumers in the current critical situation," he said. It was done to mitigate burden on the general consumers in hour of odd, he added.

However, he said choice was also given to the consumers for paying their full bills. He said all banks and post offices were also informed about the decision.

The spokesman said that last date of the bills was also extended till April 7 in order to facilitate the consumers.

Meanwhile the IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhady directed all filed officers for promptly addressing the consumers' complaints.

He also directed for smooth and uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

