Consumers complain undue penalties in bills by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to show recoveries

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) D I Khan Division office has resorted to sending undue penalties in the bills to show recoveries to high-up from consumers.

The people complained that despite shifting of meter to high poles and removal of cables from houses the PESCO is still sending penalties in bills to show recoveries even to fresh users.

The consumers are forced to pay the bill with penalties as it takes a long time to get the bill corrected because they have to go to Bannu to make the record corrected, the consumers complained.

A consumer Haider of Cantt sub division said he was receiving penalty of over Rs3000 in his bill second consecutive month despite the fact that house was falling vacant, he handed over a copy of his bill to this agency for the record.

He said that when he checked the bill online the penalty was not being shown while a separate message, "Det. Bill also issued for Rs3620" was printed on the side of the bill. Haider contacted Cantt SDO Amir Gul who advised him to deposit the bill instead of bother himself for correction.

Another consumer of Cantt sub division, a widow and government lecturer told this agency that PESCO was sending penalties in her bill second time despite the fact that there was no direct hook or power pilferage on her behalf, adding that PESCO just sends penalties without any evidence. She said that PESCO should also have to send picture of power pilferage or theft of undue use in the bill like meter reading.

She said that she couldn't go to PESCO office to get her bill corrected and was forced to pay the bill to avoid electricity disconnection.

She supported PESCO efforts to curb illegal use of electricity but urged stoppage of unjustified penalties in the bill to show recoveries.

The residents of DI Khan has requested Chief Executive PESCO to take notice of undue penalties being sent in the bills besides issuing directives for setting up of PESCO office at DI Khan division to bill correction as they have to go to Bannu to get their bill record corrected.

Meanwhile PESCO DI Khan office claimed to have recovered Rs 0.69 million from defaulters and removed 40 direct hooks.