Director General, Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Abdul Aleem Memon on Wednesday remarked that confidence of the consumer is always proportionate to safety and reliability of a product and this confidence can only be achieved through standardization

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General, Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Abdul Aleem Memon on Wednesday remarked that confidence of the consumer is always proportionate to safety and reliability of a product and this confidence can only be achieved through standardization.

Aleem Memon was speaking in the seminar to mark the 51st World Standards Day 2020 on topic "Protecting the Planet with Standards" hosted by the PSQCA at its head office here, said a spokesperson of the Authority.

The objective of the seminar was to promote quality standards culture in Pakistan.

Abdul Aleem Memon was the chief guest in the event on the occasion of 51st World Standards Day.

In his speech, he acknowledged the fact that industrialization, standardization and economic growth progress together as without standardization optimum growth cannot be achieved. Moreover, international standards especially with regards to Pakistan is one single important factor that could channelize the entire outlook of business, he observed.

He welcomed all the guests for their presence and active participation to mark the event. He further said that the changing face of international video standards has led to single, globally acceptable technical standards for globally marketable products.

At the international level, standards are becoming a pillar of the new global video system, he said.

He urged the Pakistani companies to remain vigilant about the latest developments of international standards and get involved with PSQCA.

He said that the standardization with the collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors has maintained its dedication by bringing positive changes to this activity every year.

Later, certificates were distributed Director General PSQCA Abdul Aleem Memon among the Chairmen of the National Standards Committees (NSCs) in recognition of their services in formulation of National Standards.