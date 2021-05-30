Consumers like to get 84 paisa per unit relief for April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The power consumers are likely to get relief of 84 paisa per unit for April on account of monthly fuel cost adjustments charges (FCA).

In a petition submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) sought a decrease of 84 paisa per unit for April under FCA.

The actual fuel charges remained Rs 5.

7860 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 6.6087 per unit during the said period.

The regulator was informed that a total 10,193.56 GWh electricity, costing Rs 58.79 billion was generated during April.

It was further said out of total generation, share of hydel was 24.55 per cent, coal 23.28 per cent, gas 12.19 per cent, RLNG 24.54 per cent, nuclear 10.18 per cent, furnace oil 1.41 per cent and wind 1,88 per cent.

The regulator will hold public hearing on June 2.

