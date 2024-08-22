Open Menu

Consumers Likely To Get 31 Paisa Per Unit Relief In FCA For July

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Consumers likely to get 31 paisa per unit relief in FCA for July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) are likely to get 31 paisa per unit relief in power tariff for month of the July under the monthly fuel cost (FCA) adjustment mechanism.

In a petition to the power regulator National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs has sought 31 paisa reduction in power tariff for July.

The reference price for month of July was fixed as Rs 9.352 per unit but the actual cost remained at Rs 9.

037 per unit, it said in the petition.

A total of 14,880 GWh electricity worth Rs 133,295 million was generated while 14,411 GWh worth Rs 130,243 million was delivered to DISCOs.

As many as 35.89 per cent electricity was generated through hydel, 10.12 per cent local coal, 7.64 per cent important coal, 7.93 per cent gas, 19.96 per cent RLNG, 13.36 per cent nuclear and 2.99 per cent wind while 0.69 per cent was generated from furnace oil during the said period.

The regulator will hold public hearing into the matter on August 28 (Wednesday).

/395

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Nuclear Nepra Oil Price July August Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan