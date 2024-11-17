Consumers likely to get Rs 1.02 per unit relief in power tariff for Oct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 1.02 per unit reduction in power tariff for October under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The CPPA on behalf of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) has submitted petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on November 12 to cut power tariff for the said period.

The negative FCA would be given to consumers in the billing month of December, said a statement issued by the Power Division.

The consumers would likely to get over Rs 10 billion relief owing to decrease in the power tariff. However, the negative FCA would not be applicable to agri and domestic consumers using upto to 300 units.

The NEPRA would announce its decision after hearing into the CPPA petition.