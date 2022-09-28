Consumers of 3G, 4G service reach 120 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 120 million by the end of August 2022.

As per the details available on the official website of the PTA, the number of active mobile SIMs reached 195 million during the same period.

The number of broadband subscribers reached 123 million, while the broadband penetration was recorded at 55.62 percent.