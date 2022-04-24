UrduPoint.com

Consumers Of 3G/4G Service Increased To 113 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 113 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 113 million by end of March 2022.

As per details available on the official site of the PTA website, Pakistan has around 193 million mobile phone users. The number of broadband subscribers reached 116 million in March while the broadband penetration was recorded at 52.79 percent.

