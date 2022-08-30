UrduPoint.com

Consumers Of 3G/4G Service Increased To 119 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has increased significantly and reached 119 million by the end of July 2022.

According to the details available on PTA's official site, the number of active mobile SIMs reached 195 million during the same period.

The number of broadband subscribers reached 122 million while broadband penetration was recorded at 55.17 per cent.

