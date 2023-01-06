Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 121 mln

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 121 million by end of November 2022.

As per the details available on the official site of the PTA, the number of active mobile SIMs reached 194 million during the same period.

The number of broadband subscribers reached 124 million while the broadband penetration was recorded at 56.00 per cent.