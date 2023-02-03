UrduPoint.com

Consumers Of 3G/4G Service Increased To 122 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 122 mln

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 122 million by end of December 2022.

As per the details available on the official site of the PTA, the number of active mobile SIMs reached 193 million during the same period.

The number of broadband subscribers reached 125 million while the broadband penetration was recorded at 55.81 per cent.

