Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 123 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 123 million by the end of January 2023.

As per the details available on the official site of the PTA, the number of active mobile SIMs reached 193 million during the same period.

The number of broadband mobile subscribers reached 123 million while the broadband subscribers were recorded at 126 million with 56.31 percent penetration.