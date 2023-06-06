Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 124 mln

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 124 million by the end of April 2023.

As per the details available on the official site of the PTA, the number of active mobile SIMs reached 193 million during the same period.

The number of broadband subscribers reached 127 million while the broadband penetration was recorded at 53.80 per cent.