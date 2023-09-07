Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 126 mln

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 126 million by the end of July 2023.

As per the details available on the official site of the PTA, the number of active mobile SIMs reached 191 million during the same period.

The number of broadband subscribers reached 129 million while the broadband penetration was recorded at 54.18 per cent.