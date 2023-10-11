Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 127 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 127 million by August 2023.

As per the details available on the official site of the PTA, the number of active mobile SIMs reached 190 million during the same period.

The number of broadband subscribers reached 130 million while the broadband penetration was recorded at 54.46 per cent.