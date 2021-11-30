Consumers of 3G/4G service increases to 106 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significant increased and reached 106 million by end of October 2021.

As per detail available at the official site of the PTA website, Pakistan has around 187 million mobile phone users.

The number of broadband subscribers has reached 109 million in October while the broadband penetration was recorded at 49.53 percent.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked about 86,000 mobile devices that were found involved in fraudulent activities.