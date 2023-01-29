UrduPoint.com

Consumer's Problems To Resolve On Priority: CEO SEPCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Consumer's problems to resolve on priority: CEO SEPCO

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) Saeed Ahmed Dawach on Sunday said that vigilance cells will be set up to monitor the performance of its power sector officers.

On the directives of competent authorities, SEPCO engineers would pay the surprise visits in their respective areas and open courts would be conducted in their jurisdiction to address the grievances of consumers.

Speaking in a gathering, the CEO said that 'Kunda' culture have been eliminated from the SEPCO and public problems were being resolved at their doorsteps. He said that he would monitor action on complaints submitted by the consumers through the boxes which he had asked the SDOs to place in various offices. "The consumers will see prompt action on their complaints," he added.

Related Topics

Company Sukkur Sunday From Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycl ..

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews ..

Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews services of SEWA

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

3 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

4 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

6 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.