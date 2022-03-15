UrduPoint.com

Consumers' Rights Protection Govt's Obligation: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Consumers' rights protection govt's obligation: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the protection of consumers' rights was one of the obligations of the government and implementation of the strategy in this regard was being ensured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the protection of consumers' rights was one of the obligations of the government and implementation of the strategy in this regard was being ensured.

In his message on World Consumers Rights Day, the chief minister said The Consumer Protection Act had been enacted across the province which was benefiting millions of consumers. Under the Consumer Protection Act, consumer courts had been set up in most of the districts and no consumer would be deprived of its rights in the new Pakistan, he said.

It was also imperative that the consumers should be aware of their rights and duties as the purpose of celebrating this day was to spread necessary awareness, the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Punjab Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attends signing ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attends signing ceremony for installation of ..

34 seconds ago
 Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south

Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south

35 seconds ago
 Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US amid deporta ..

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US amid deportation rumors

38 seconds ago
 People advised to adopt measures against pollen al ..

People advised to adopt measures against pollen allergy

40 seconds ago
 1017 consumers win prizes of Rs 54 mln in FBR's PO ..

1017 consumers win prizes of Rs 54 mln in FBR's POS draw

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over lo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives due to falling of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>