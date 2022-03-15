Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the protection of consumers' rights was one of the obligations of the government and implementation of the strategy in this regard was being ensured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the protection of consumers' rights was one of the obligations of the government and implementation of the strategy in this regard was being ensured.

In his message on World Consumers Rights Day, the chief minister said The Consumer Protection Act had been enacted across the province which was benefiting millions of consumers. Under the Consumer Protection Act, consumer courts had been set up in most of the districts and no consumer would be deprived of its rights in the new Pakistan, he said.

It was also imperative that the consumers should be aware of their rights and duties as the purpose of celebrating this day was to spread necessary awareness, the CM concluded.