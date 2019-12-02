UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consumers Should Report Overpricing On Qeemat Punjab App: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:27 PM

Consumers should report overpricing on Qeemat Punjab app: Deputy Commissioner

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed visited fruits and vegetable market here Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed visited fruits and vegetable market here Monday.

He monitored the auction process and completed the auction of fruits and vegetable under his supervision.

Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazim Hussain briefed Deputy Commissioner about the auction process. Deputy Commissioner said that consumers can file complaints regarding overpricing through Punjab government's online mobile application "Qeemat Punjab".

He said that the complaint can also be filed with the Secretary Market Committee or Assistant Commissioner.

He instructed the market committee to ensure transparency in the auction process and monopoly of some particular person or group should not be established in the market. He said that price Control Magistrates are functioning and are assigned the task of checking prices of essential commodities on a daily basis. He said that strict action will be taken against hoarding and overcharging.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Bahawalpur Price Market

Recent Stories

Nida Dar upbeat about Pakistan’s chances against ..

7 minutes ago

Organizers and participants of student march booke ..

18 minutes ago

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited starts book ..

18 minutes ago

Queen Maxima of Netherlands visits GharPar Tech Pv ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates launches 48-hour Super Sale for Pakistani ..

30 minutes ago

Who is Dua Mangi kidnapped from Karachi DHA?

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.