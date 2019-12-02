Consumers should report overpricing on Qeemat Punjab app: Deputy Commissioner

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed visited fruits and vegetable market here Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed visited fruits and vegetable market here Monday.

He monitored the auction process and completed the auction of fruits and vegetable under his supervision.

Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazim Hussain briefed Deputy Commissioner about the auction process. Deputy Commissioner said that consumers can file complaints regarding overpricing through Punjab government's online mobile application "Qeemat Punjab".

He said that the complaint can also be filed with the Secretary Market Committee or Assistant Commissioner.

He instructed the market committee to ensure transparency in the auction process and monopoly of some particular person or group should not be established in the market. He said that price Control Magistrates are functioning and are assigned the task of checking prices of essential commodities on a daily basis. He said that strict action will be taken against hoarding and overcharging.