Consumers to avail 25 % discount on payment of MUCT at once: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that consumers could avail 25 per cent discount while paying Municipal Utility Charges Tax (MUCT), at once.

Laeeq Ahmed said the amount generated from MUCT would be utilized for public well-being, said a statement.

The administrator said the extension for bill payment was being given under resolution no 148 passed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation- KMC Council on March 29, 2018.

The resolution was aimed to facilitate the citizens as well as increasing revenue of KMC.

He said municipal services, fire brigade rescue service, uplifting of roads, parks and street lights as well as provision of medical facilities at local hospitals were the main responsibilities of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He said MUCT system was being made advanced to make it more transparent.

Ahmed said payment of MUCT on time is also in favour of the public as civic facilities would be expanded after proper tax collection.

The administrator said MUCT was one of the main source of income for KMC and consumers of residential as well as industrial areas were given maximum facilities.

He was of the view that KMC was giving 25 per cent discount on MUCT to collect maximum tax and to enable more consumers to pay the bill.

He said it was responsibility of all citizens including the businessmen to play their part in Karachi's development.

Ahmed said social and welfare organizations have already joined hands with the KMC for the city's betterment and hopefully, they all would make Karachi a great city.