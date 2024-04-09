Open Menu

Consumers To Get Decreased Bills In Current Month: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Consumers to get decreased bills in current month: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Spokesperson Power Division on Tuesday said the consumers would get decreased bills during the current month as compared to last month owing to fuel price adjustment mechanism.

According to NEPRA's notification, power tariff has reduced Rs 2.90 per unit for April, said a statement issued here.

Fuel price adjustment for the current month has reduced to Rs 4 92 per unit from Rs 7 per unit, it further said.

