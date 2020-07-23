UrduPoint.com
Consumers To Get Rs 4.4 Bln Relief Under Fuel Adjustment

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:59 PM

Consumers to get Rs 4.4 bln relief under fuel adjustment

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved increase and decrease in power tariff for last eight months under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved increase and decrease in power tariff for last eight months under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism.

The regulator hold public hearings into fuel price adjustment for period November 2019 to June 2020 here Thursday which was presided over by Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi.

The regulator approved increase and decrease in power tariff for five and three months respectively under the monthly adjustment mechanism.

On account of monthly increase and decrease under the fuel adjustment mechanism, the consumers will get average relief of Rs 4.

4 billion.

However, it would not applicable to the consumers of K-Electric, lifeline and agricultural connections.

The regulator approved 98 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for November, Rs. 1.88 for December 2019, 93 paisa for January, 39 paisa for February and 6 paisa for March 2020.

Similarly, the regulator approved 68 paisa per unit decrease for April, Rs 1.17 for May and Rs 1.24 for June 2020.

The relief would be passed on the consumers during August and September 2020.

