UrduPoint.com

Consumers Urged To Get Receipts Of Buying Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Consumers urged to get receipts of buying items

President National Council for Homeopathy Rao Ghulam Murtaza on Friday asked the consumers to obtain the receipt after buying of any items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :President National Council for Homeopathy Rao Ghulam Murtaza on Friday asked the consumers to obtain the receipt after buying of any items.

Speaking at the event organized in connection with the awareness campaign, the members of the District Consumer Protection Council Ms Rubina Akbar Malik and Saleem Mumtaz Chaudhry said in their respective speeches that consumers must check the date on the purchased items before purchasing.

"Please check the deadline and date of preparation," they said and added that the government had introduced the "Saarf App" for the convenience of users, from which users can get benefit from sitting at home.

Related Topics

Event From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly ne ..

RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly net profit

12 minutes ago
 US Govt. to Run $1.5Trln Budget Deficit This Fisca ..

US Govt. to Run $1.5Trln Budget Deficit This Fiscal Year - Congressional Budget ..

35 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding upcoming imm ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding upcoming immunization campaign

36 seconds ago
 Barcelona mayor eyes re-election as Spain campaign ..

Barcelona mayor eyes re-election as Spain campaign starts

39 seconds ago
 Climate change be considered in use of materials, ..

Climate change be considered in use of materials, designing construction work: A ..

41 seconds ago
 German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Stri ..

German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Strike After Ultimatum Expires on ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.