Consumers urged to get receipts of buying items

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :President National Council for Homeopathy Rao Ghulam Murtaza on Friday asked the consumers to obtain the receipt after buying of any items.

Speaking at the event organized in connection with the awareness campaign, the members of the District Consumer Protection Council Ms Rubina Akbar Malik and Saleem Mumtaz Chaudhry said in their respective speeches that consumers must check the date on the purchased items before purchasing.

"Please check the deadline and date of preparation," they said and added that the government had introduced the "Saarf App" for the convenience of users, from which users can get benefit from sitting at home.