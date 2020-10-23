UrduPoint.com
Consuming Dietary Soy May Reduce Dementia Risk: Study

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:19 PM

Consuming dietary soy may reduce dementia risk: Study

Researchers have found that metabolite produced following consumption of dietary soy may decrease a key risk factor for dementia with the help of the right bacteria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Researchers have found that metabolite produced following consumption of dietary soy may decrease a key risk factor for dementia with the help of the right bacteria.

The study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: TRCI, reported that elderly Japanese men and women who produce equol a metabolite of dietary soy created by certain types of gut bacteria display lower levels of white matter lesions within the brain, Medical Daily reported .

"White matter lesions are significant risk factors for cognitive decline, dementia and all-cause mortality," said lead author Akira Sekikawa from the University of Pittsburgh in the US.

"We found 50 per cent more white matter lesions in people who cannot produce equol compared to people who can produce it, which is a surprisingly huge effect," Sekikawa added.

Participants were sorted by their equol production status, and then six to nine years later underwent brain imaging to detect levels of white matter lesions and deposits of amyloid-beta, which is the suspected molecular cause of Alzheimer's disease.

The researchers found that while equol production did not appear to impact levels of amyloid-beta deposited within the brain, it was associated with reduced white matter lesion volumes.

They also discovered that high levels of isoflavones soy nutrients that are metabolized into equol had no effect on levels of white matter lesions or amyloid-beta when equol wasn't produced.

"This type of study always catches people's attention, but we cannot prove that equol protects against dementia until we get a randomised clinical trial with sufficient evidence," Sekikawa noted.

