UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consuming Vitamin D Rich Food May Have Heart-protective Effects: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Consuming vitamin D rich food may have heart-protective effects: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Intake of food rich in Vitamin D may show good results with heart-related problems, suggests recent research.

The research was published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

The study was conducted during 2001-2012 and included 1,514 men and 1,528 women from the greater Athens area, in Greece.

In the lowest, middle, and highest categories of vitamin D intake, cardiovascular events (such as heart attacks and strokes) occurred in 24%, 17%, and 12% of men and 14%, 10%, and 11% of women.

In contrast with vitamin D supplementation trials that have shown modest to neutral beneficial effects on heart health, this study revealed that increased vitamin D intake from food sources may protect against heart-related problems, especially in men

Related Topics

Athens Greece May Women From

Recent Stories

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

11 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

1 hour ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19: PBM distributes cheques among deserving ..

3 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Military Doctors Discuss Approach to CO ..

3 minutes ago

EU Trade Ministers Endorse Robust Scrutiny of Fore ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.