UrduPoint.com

Consumption Of Nutritious Food Leads To Good Sportspersons: Usman Wazir

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Consumption of nutritious food leads to good sportspersons: Usman Wazir

Famous Boxer and World Youth Champion Usman Wazir on Thursday visited Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Famous Boxer and World Youth Champion Usman Wazir on Thursday visited Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters. He met with PFA Director General Punjab Mudassar Riaz Malik and appreciated him regarding the awareness initiatives of health and provision of safe food.

The DG said that a healthy body always had a healthy mind. "Usman Wazir is our national hero, made the name of Pakistan famous in the world and also won the world titles," he said. He added that young boxers would continue to make Pakistan famous in the world by defending their titles and soon he would win the upcoming World Youth Championship title for Pakistan.

Mudassar Riaz said that choosing nutritious food was important to maintain health and avoid diseases, and consuming a balanced nutritious diet was the key to optimal health.

Boxer Usman Wazir said that a nutrition-rich diet plays a vital role in the performance of sportsman and athlete.

PFA takes commendable initiatives regarding the promotion of healthy food and sports, and the authority had taken the best steps for the provision of quality milk, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Punjab Malik Riaz Young Best Boxer

Recent Stories

Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed pays tribute to rescue ..

Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed pays tribute to rescue volunteers

1 minute ago
 NAB board recommends closing liquor licence inquir ..

NAB board recommends closing liquor licence inquiry against Buzdar, LHC told

1 minute ago
 Climate activists storm runways at two German airp ..

Climate activists storm runways at two German airports

1 minute ago
 Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Airport's Tax ..

Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Airport's Taxiways in Berlin, Munich

1 minute ago
 Governor for use of modern technology to improve a ..

Governor for use of modern technology to improve agriculture production

11 minutes ago
 EU Interior Ministers Approve Accession of Croatia ..

EU Interior Ministers Approve Accession of Croatia to Schengen Area From January ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.