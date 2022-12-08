Consumption of nutritious food leads to good sportspersons: Usman Wazir

Famous Boxer and World Youth Champion Usman Wazir on Thursday visited Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Famous Boxer and World Youth Champion Usman Wazir on Thursday visited Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters. He met with PFA Director General Punjab Mudassar Riaz Malik and appreciated him regarding the awareness initiatives of health and provision of safe food.

The DG said that a healthy body always had a healthy mind. "Usman Wazir is our national hero, made the name of Pakistan famous in the world and also won the world titles," he said. He added that young boxers would continue to make Pakistan famous in the world by defending their titles and soon he would win the upcoming World Youth Championship title for Pakistan.

Mudassar Riaz said that choosing nutritious food was important to maintain health and avoid diseases, and consuming a balanced nutritious diet was the key to optimal health.

Boxer Usman Wazir said that a nutrition-rich diet plays a vital role in the performance of sportsman and athlete.

PFA takes commendable initiatives regarding the promotion of healthy food and sports, and the authority had taken the best steps for the provision of quality milk, he added.