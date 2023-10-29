Open Menu

Consumption Of Nuts Can Reduce Risk Of Depression: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Consumption of nuts can reduce risk of depression: Experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The middle-aged and older adults who eat 30 grams of nuts per day have a lower risk of depression,

experts suggested on Sunday.

Nuts include walnuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, and pistachios.

Talking to APP, they viewed that people who made a habit of eating nuts were less likely to take

antidepressants.

Citing the views and various researches published in the noted journal Clinical Nutrition, they

speculate that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of walnuts may have a protective

effect.

The experts suggesting other remedies emphasised the importance of commitment and proactive

measures in the context to avoid depression.

Director of Medical Services at Fountain House, Brig (retd) Dr Sultan M. Abid underscored the

significance of maintaining a normal and happy life. He reminded that there were viable alternatives

to avoid depression and by taking action, we could foster hope and bolster efforts to remain happy.

Dr Iftikhar, former Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent, stressed the need for raising awareness

among the public about effective ways to address social and psychological issues.

Individuals facing a multitude of socioeconomic factors may experience both support and obstacles

to their recovery.

These complexities add intricacy to the evaluation of the effectiveness of services, treatments,

and support systems.

Recent research highlights depression as a significant global health concern, leading toward more

mental complexities. The majority of depression patients are associated with psychiatric illnesses,

he said adding that particularly this issue (depression), substance use disorders, and psychosis,

which are the most prominent risk factors.

Nonetheless, anxiety, personality, eating, and trauma-related disorders, along with organic mental

disorders, also contribute to this grave issue.

Urgent research into risk factors among individuals with depression or mental disorders is imperative

in our efforts to predict and prevent deaths related to it, he added.

