Contacts, Negotiations Among Parties Spirit Of Democracy: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that contacts and negotiations among political parties were the spirit of democracy.

He was talking to Senator Irfan Siddiqui, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and spokesman for the government committee which held negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

These contacts help in preparing a joint strategy to resolve issues facing the country and nation, he added.

The prime minister said avoiding negotiations was an undemocratic attitude which created tension and also damaged the atmosphere of national solidarity.

He said Pakistan did not need agitation, tussle and confrontation but needed harmony and understanding so that a joint strategy could be adopted for building the economy and for eradication of terrorism.

The prime minister said with the grace of Allah, the country was making progress and its dignity had also risen at the international level.

"We will not allow anyone to create obstacles in the way of progress and prosperity through undemocratic behaviours," he added.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui informed the prime minister in detail about the negotiations with the PTI committee.

