Contagious Diseases Hospital To Be Inaugurated Soon: Chairman NDMA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:24 AM

Contagious diseases hospital to be inaugurated soon: Chairman NDMA

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday said the contagious diseases hospital constructed in the federal capital with the help of China would be inaugurated soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday said the contagious diseases hospital constructed in the Federal capital with the help of China would be inaugurated soon.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing, he sought Chinese help in constructing two more such hospitals in the country.

Chairman NDMA apprised the ambassador about the need of plasma machines in the country and thanked the Chinese government for assisting Pakistan in the hour of trial.

They discussed latest situation about the control of COVID-19 and locust invasion.

Chinese ambassador expressed his concern over spike in coronavirus patients in Pakistan and vowed supporting Pakistan in containing COVID-19.

He said China will consider giving more BiPAP ventilators and oxygen beds to Pakistan.

Some anti COVID medicines have proved useful in curing the patients, ambassador said.

The ambassador said China would provide sprayers and disinfectants to kill locust. China will consider providing drones to Pakistan for carrying out anti locust spray at vulnerable districts.

