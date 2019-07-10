UrduPoint.com
Container Carrying Chemical Overturns In Faisalabad

Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:57 PM

Container carrying chemical overturns in Faisalabad

A container, carrying chemical overturned at Abdullahpur Underpass in Faisalabad Wednesday.According to media reports , the mishap has caused severe difficulties for the people in crossing the area

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) A container, carrying chemical overturned at Abdullahpur Underpass in Faisalabad Wednesday.According to media reports , the mishap has caused severe difficulties for the people in crossing the area.However, the local administration has failed to remove the container despite passage of several hours.

