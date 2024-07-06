Container Disrupts Railway Traffic Near Lahore Railway Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) A container stuck early Saturday morning under the Do-Moria Pul (bridge) on Circular Road caused significant damage to the railway tracks, disrupting train services for several hours.
The incident occurred at approximately 5am, when a container got stuck under the bridge due todriver’s negligence, damaging the railway track girders and misaligning both the up and down tracks.
As a result, railway traffic between Lahore and Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Narowal was halted for three to four hours. Trains affected included the Railcar from Lahore to Rawalpindi, the Shalimar Express from Karachi via Faisalabad, and the Khyber Mail, all experiencing delays.
The railways administration responded swiftly, repairing the tracks on an emergency basis. Under the supervision of Chief Engineer Open Line, Fareed Ahmad, the damaged section was restored, and train services resumed by 10am. Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul acknowledged the container driver’s negligence and noted that while the tracks are temporarily operational, additional repairs will be conducted at night to ensure complete restoration.
