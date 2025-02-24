Container theft: Main accused arrested within few hours

Chak Jhumra police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad has apprehended main accused of container theft within few hours after the incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Chak Jhumra police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad has apprehended main accused of container theft within few hours after the incident.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that a container loaded with high quality fabrics worth Rs.25 million was stolen from Faisalabad Dry Port Bhaiwala.

After receiving information, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved in container theft.

Hence, a special team was constituted under supervision of SP Madina Town and this team headed by SHO Chak Jhumra Mansoor Sadiq conducted successful raid and arrested main accused of this episode within few hours after theft incident.

The police also recovered the stolen container along with loaded fabrics while further investigation was under progress for arrest of remaining accused involved in this crime, he added.