UrduPoint.com

Container Train To Be Launched From Mughulpura Dryport Soon: Minister

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:49 PM

Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has vowed to launch the container business train operations from the Mughulpura Dryport soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has vowed to launch the container business train operations from the Mughulpura Dryport soon.

During his visit to the Mughulpura Dryport here on Friday, he said that the dryport would be converted into a profitable department by running it on purely business basis.

He said that mafias at the dryport would be eliminated and the customs staff would not handle labour at the facility.

The minister listened to the reservations of the workers, and promised resolving their issues on priority.

Earlier, the minister was briefed on dryport business and revenue. The minister visited different sections of the port.

PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon and DS Lahore Nisar Ahmad Khalili also accompanied the minister.

