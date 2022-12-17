Container truck overturns; catches fire on Motorway

A container truck carrying retail goods overturned on the Motorway near Kallar Kahar and caught fire here on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :A container truck carrying retail goods overturned on the Motorway near Kallar Kahar and caught fire here on Saturday.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), the accident happened due to brake failure.

The fire was brought under control by motorway police using a water bowser at the spot and traffic was partially restored.