UrduPoint.com

Container Truck Overturns; Catches Fire On Motorway

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Container truck overturns; catches fire on Motorway

A container truck carrying retail goods overturned on the Motorway near Kallar Kahar and caught fire here on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :A container truck carrying retail goods overturned on the Motorway near Kallar Kahar and caught fire here on Saturday.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), the accident happened due to brake failure.

The fire was brought under control by motorway police using a water bowser at the spot and traffic was partially restored.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Police Water Motorway Traffic Kallar Kahar

Recent Stories

Russia Views Moldova's Move to Revoke Licenses of ..

Russia Views Moldova's Move to Revoke Licenses of Russian-Language Channels as C ..

13 seconds ago
 World ensures migration as choice, not necessity: ..

World ensures migration as choice, not necessity: Antonio Guterres

15 seconds ago
 Custom Valuation Committee created in Faisalabad

Custom Valuation Committee created in Faisalabad

16 seconds ago
 New era to be started in Balochistan after Reko Di ..

New era to be started in Balochistan after Reko Diq agreement: Babar

8 minutes ago
 Pak envoy invites UAE businessmen to invest in tou ..

Pak envoy invites UAE businessmen to invest in tourism

8 minutes ago
 Protest-hit Iran arrests lawyer of detained journa ..

Protest-hit Iran arrests lawyer of detained journalists: report

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.