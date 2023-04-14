UrduPoint.com

Containers Collision Claims One Life In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and two others were critically injured when two containers collided in Peshawar in the wee hours of Friday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 said the accident occurred at the Ring Road in Peshawar where both containers caught fire after the collision due to which one person was burnt alive while two others were wounded, private news channels reported.

The fire brigade and rescue teams reached the site of the accident and brought the fire under control.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

