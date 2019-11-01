Containers removed from Expressway, Kashmir Highway

Following arrival of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) rallies at the Peshawar Mor, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday removed containers from different points of Expressway and Kashmir Highway, which were placed to guide the Marchers towards the venue site and avoid any untoward incident

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Following arrival of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) rallies at the Peshawar Mor, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday removed containers from different points of Expressway and Kashmir Highway, which were placed to guide the Marchers towards the venue site and avoid any untoward incident.

However, the roads leading to red zone would remain closed as per security and safety measures during the JUI-F's public meeting, official sources told APP.

The government had specified space for the public gathering in H-9 Sector after holding talks with the JUI-F leadership, besides providing water and toilet facilities there.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued a traffic plan to avoid inconvenience to the commuters.

All routes and roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained open for public movement amid strict security arrangements made with deployment of over 10,000 security personnel of Islamabad Police, Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers.

According to a police source, around 5,000 personnel of Islamabad Police, 3,000 of Frontier Constabulary, and 2,000 of Punjab Police, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Railways Police along with Rangers manned various spots of the Capital, including its entry and exit points, government buildings and venue of the public gathering.

According to the ITP, citizens may visit its website www.islamabadtrafficpolice.gov.pk or visit face book page or twitter handler @SSPTIP to get information about roads situation. Moreover, ITP FM Radio 92.4 could also be tuned for the purpose.