Containing COVID-19 top most priority of government: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal on Wednesday said containing to COVID- 19 was the top most priority of the government and people.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said increasing corona-virus infected cases day by day was a alarming situation.

He said the government was utilizing its all out efforts to combat COVID-19, adding people should adopt all precautionary measures which were issued by the government.

Care was the only solution to contain the coronavirus so people should avoid to attend public gatherings, he added.

The Senator said elimination of corruption from the country was the part of PTI manifesto and the government had strongly believed in Accountability without any discrimination and provision of justice to all on equal basis.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML- N) should avoid to do politics over the situation of coronavirus and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif had granted temporary bail at yet.

He said investigations were underway regarding the BRT project and truth would be surfaced after completion of investigation about it, adding the government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had not any bad intentions about the matter.