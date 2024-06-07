Open Menu

Contaminated, Unhealthy Food Causing Illnesses: Director PFO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Director Punjab Food Operations (PFO) Asif Iqbal Friday said that the reckless use of agricultural chemicals,

use of sewerage water for irrigating the crops and contamination of food with harmful substances are the main causes of spreading of the diseases.

According to a private news channel, he said the food contaminated with chemicals' availability should be checked in the market for the general public.

Asif Iqbal claimed that food quality was compromised in the absence of a cold supply chain in Punjab however the Punjab Food Authority works to pledge a nutritious food supply chain shift from farm to table.

According to the World Health Organization, compromised diet had caused over 200 diseases. One in ten people suffer from diet related illnesses and that includes 40% of children under the age of five.

