KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that provincial government was mulling over to establish an institute after the name of legendary comedian Umer Sharif.

The chief minister said that Umer Sharif was an asset of the country and his services would always be remembered.

He stated this while talking to the media persons after offering condolence to the family members of late Umer Sharif at his residence here.

He said, 'We know how to procure wheat and at what rates and when to release so that atta prices in the market remain stable.

' Replying to a question, the chief minister said that now in October they would start releasing wheat and their stocks were enough to meet the requirements until the time of new crops in March, 2022," he said.

The CM said that the atta prices were lower in Sindh than the Punjab.

Talking about NCOC's decisions, the CM said that his government had been implementing their decisions but 'We have taken important decisions keeping in view the ground situation of the COVID-19,' he said.