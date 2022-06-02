Contemporary Brazilian literature intertwined with local tradition : Dr. Yousuf Khushk

Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Thursday said that Marco Lucchesi's love for Allama Iqbal and Urdu will bring the Pakistan and Brazil more closer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Thursday said that Marco Lucchesi's love for Allama Iqbal and urdu will bring the Pakistan and Brazil more closer.

He expressed these views while giving an introductory speech in a panel discussion on "Contemporary Brazilian Literature" organized by the PAL.

He also mentioned the translation of the book "Selected Stories of Brazil" published under the auspices of PAL and said that this book is a milestone in the development of literature between the two countries.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL while introducing Marco Lucchesi said that Marco Lucchesi is a writer, poet and translator.

He was also the former president of the Brazilian Academy of Letters. His books have been translated into more than 15 languages. He has also been a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. He has also won literary awards in Brazil, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Germany and France.

Prominent Brazilian writer, poet, journalist, writer, translator and critic Mr. Marco Lucchesi was specially invited by the PAL Islamabad to discuss contemporary Brazilian literature.

Poems by Mr. Marco Lucchesi have been translated into Arabic, Roman, French, German and Swedish.

Referring to contemporary Brazilian literature, Mr. Marco Lucchesi said in his lecture that contemporary Brazilian literature is connected with the local scientific and intellectual tradition as well as modern world thought.

Brazilian writers and poets have always kept in mind the spirit of the times and included the issues of contemporary life in their works.

He said that Brazil was under the influence of Portugal from the beginning. Our literature subjugates the cultural heritage. Our national poet has changed our trends beautifully. On this occasion, he said that although he is aware of many languages of the world, but now he will try to learn Urdu.

The audience paid great tribute to him for this desire. He said that Allama Iqbal is undoubtedly one of the great poets of the world.

Iqbal is his favorite poet and he translated Iqbal's poems into Portuguese. So he presented a translation of a poem of Iqbal in his pleasing style and received much praise from the audience.

The questions raised by the writers and intellectuals involved in the discussion made the discussion more interesting and informative.

Finally, an introductory ceremony was held for the translation of the book "Selected Stories of Brazil" published by the PAL.

Mr. Marco Lucchesi thanked the Chairman of the PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk, for inviting him to Pakistan and appreciated his efforts.

The event was well attended by writers, poets, intellectuals and especially heads of literary organizations from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.