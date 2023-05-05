Contempt case against Imran Khan adjourned till next week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till next week on a contempt of court petition against PTI's chairman Imran Khan with regard to vandalizing in Judicial Complex.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the Assistant Commissioner of the area.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the absence of the petitioner's lawyer. The court had sought arguments from the respondents on this day.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned. The petitioner had stated that this court had instructed Imran Khan to ensure peace during his attendance before the court but this order was violated by the PTI's head.